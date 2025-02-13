World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Iskander missiles strike one of Ukraine's biggest drone productions in Kyiv

Russian forces strike one of Ukraine's biggest drone plants in Kyiv
Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces struck one of Ukraine's largest FPV drone (First-Person View) production facilities. The strike took place early in the morning on February 12, Mash Telegram channel said.

UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DoroshenkoE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
UAV

A massive missile strike wiped out a classified production facility belonging to Stream Techno, a company responsible for the mass assembly and supply of lightweight UAVs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The geolocation of the factory was reportedly leaked by hackers from the Special Network Operations Service, who hacked company employees' computers, gaining access to personal data of assembly workers, production capacity details, and the exact location and coordinates of the plant.

Russia launches record number of Iskander missiles at Kyiv

According to Military Chronicle Telegram channel, the number of Iskander missile strikes on the night of February 12 set a record for the entire period of the special military operation. 

On the night of February 11, Russia also carried out a massive missile strike on Ukrainian military facilities. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that cruise missiles, presumably Kalibr, were launched from the Black Sea. Military Chronicle also reported that Russian Tu-95MS bombers launched cruise missiles, and that Russian forces used X-69 and Iskander missiles in the strike.

Ukraine Reports Severe Drone Shortage

Dmitry Khasapov, head of Ukrainian drone manufacturer Urkspecsystems, said that Ukraine was facing a massive shortage of drones, The Financial Times reports. Speaking at a defense industry forum in Kyiv, Khasapov revealed that the Ukrainian forces were in need of more drones, whereas the government had no sufficient funds for their procurement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the government is closely monitoring efforts to supply the military with drones.

Details

The 9K720 Iskander (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) is a Russian mobile short-range ballistic missile system. It has a range of 500 kilometres (270 nmi; 310 mi). It was intended to replace the OTR-21 Tochka in the Russian military by 2020. The Iskander has several different conventional warheads, including a cluster munitions warhead, a fuel–air explosive enhanced-blast warhead, a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, an earth penetrator for bunker busting and an electromagnetic pulse device for anti-radar missions. The missile can also carry nuclear warheads. In September 2017, the KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) general designer Valery M. Kashin said that there were at least seven types of missiles (and "perhaps more") for Iskander, including one cruise missile.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies
Asia
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies Видео 
Pentagon Chief: Peaceful settlement in Ukraine is top priority for Trump administration
World
Pentagon Chief: Peaceful settlement in Ukraine is top priority for Trump administration
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
World
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
Popular
Kremlin: Russia ready to host US officials to discuss ending hostilities in Ukraine

During the conversation, Putin agreed with Trump that a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could be achieved through negotiations

Kremlin unveils details of Putin-Trump phone conversation
Peace in Ukraine unfolds speedily
USA, Russia and Ukraine finally step on the path of peace
Ukrainian soldiers kill all men in captured Russian village in Kursk region
Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter to start operating in foreign armies
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies Dmitry Plotnikov Russia not exchanging Syria for Libya, but maintains presence in Mediterranean Lyuba Lulko Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff
Putin talks to Trump on the phone, invites US President to come to Moscow
139 fishermen stranded on drifting ice refuse evacuation unwilling to abandon their catch
Russia maintains presence in Mediterranean by opening new army base in Libya
Russia maintains presence in Mediterranean by opening new army base in Libya
Last materials
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
Russian forces strike one of Ukraine's biggest drone plants in Kyiv
Peace in Ukraine unfolds speedily
Kremlin unveils details of Putin-Trump phone conversation
Putin invites Trump to Moscow
Pentagon Chief: Peaceful settlement in Ukraine is top priority for Trump administration
US to release Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik in exchange for pardoned American Mark Fogel
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies
Russia not exchanging Syria for Libya, but maintains presence in Mediterranean
Rescuers evacuate 139 fishermen stranded on drifting ice
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.