Ukrainian soldiers commit atrocities in captured Russian village in Kursk region

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) killed nearly all the men in the village of Nikolaevo-Daryino in the Sudzha district of the Kursk region. Only one of them miraculously managed to escape.

Photo: rosguard.gov.ru by Press service of the Russian National Guard, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Russian National Guard fighters in the area of ​​a special operation in Ukraine

Civilians were held hostage, abused and used as human shields. Eyewitnesses, local residents of the settlement liberated by the Russian army on January 27, recounted the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian forces.

Villagers Were Held Hostage for Six Months

The village had been under the occupation of Ukrainian troops since their incursion into Russian territory on August 6, 2024. During this time, civilians were given no aid. They would be tortured and killed, as Ukrainian soldiers would throw grenades into the basements of residential homes.

Russian Paratroopers Came to the Rescue

When Russian troops entered the village, civilians requested evacuation deeper into Russian territory, which was promptly carried out. The evacuation took place in freezing weather and a blizzard, which ironically helped save lives, as Ukrainian soldiers were unable to use drones or launch artillery strikes. This allowed people to wade across a river safely and reach the evacuation transport.

Upon arrival at a safe location, Russian civilians received medical assistance and were sent to social rehabilitation centers.

Family with a Young Child Hid in a Basement for Three Months

Acting head of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, shared the story of a boy who was born in Nikolaevo-Daryino while the AFU was already shelling the area. During the occupation, the child lived in a basement for nearly three months, surviving thanks to supplies stored there.

The boy’s father recalled that he had to fetch water from a well never knowing if he would return alive.

Dozens of people waited for rescue for nearly 200 days. Throughout this period, AFU attacks did not cease. Due to the constant shelling, it was impossible even to bury the victims, according to the villagers.

At present, only 15 residents have chosen to stay in the village, while the rest have been evacuated.

Kremlin: Western media hush up information about Ukraine's atrocities

Efforts continue to shed light on the atrocities committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Nikolaevo-Daryino, Kursk region, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov expressed regret that Western media continue to suppress information about the crimes of Ukrainian militants in Russia’s border regions, particularly the massacre of nearly all the men in an entire Kursk village.

"They refuse to provide balanced, truthful information, even about such horrific atrocities,” Peskov stated, adding that Russian diplomats will continue working to bring attention to this issue.

The Russian army took control of Nikolaevo-Daryino near Kursk on January 27.