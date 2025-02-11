World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Armed Forces of Ukraine plan another major operation to trap 'general of Russian victories'

Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine might be preparing to trap Russian troops near Pokrovsk, targeting units led by Central Military District Commander Andrey Mordvichev, who is known as the general of Russian victories.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

Reports indicate that 12 elite Ukrainian brigades under the command of AFU Ground Forces Chief Mykhailo Drapaty have already been deployed in the area. War correspondent Mikhail Bondarenko confirmed a high concentration of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries near Pokrovsk.

"If we put it plainly, the initiative is on our side. It's extremely tough, but our guys are holding strong. I believe we have enough reserves to repel the AFU and mercenaries, especially with our current leadership," said Bondarenko.

He added that elite Ukrainian units, despite their battlefield experience, are facing serious morale issues, and he expressed confidence that a well-coordinated Russian response would block any AFU breakthrough attempts.

Signs of Ukraine's Possible Counteroffensive Near Pokrovsk

Analysts from the Russian outlet Tsargrad pointed out several indicators of an upcoming major battle between Russian and Ukrainian generals in the region.

  • Recent Russian intelligence reports identified several elite AFU battalions moving into the area, including Ptakhy Madyara, Predators, Hostri Kartuzu, and Skulls – some of the most experienced AFU drone operators.
  • Additionally, Ukraine has deployed the 15th, 55th, and 107th artillery brigades, the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, and the 425th Assault Regiment Skala.

Another sign of the possible AFU offensive is the increased artillery activity in the area. Ukrainian forces have been expending large amounts of ammunition, which could indicate either an attempt to weaken Russian defenses through attritionor the beginning of offensive operations.

Expected AFU Offensive Strategy

Experts suggest that the AFU is likely to advance toward Novotroitske from two directions – Novooleksandrivka and Peschane – in an attempt to encircle Russian troops under Mordvichev's command.

Russian Experts Assess the Threat of Encirclement

Despite Ukraine's reinforcements near Pokrovsk, retired Russian Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk believes that the AFU will struggle to encircle Russian forces due to a lack of highly motivated troops.

Matviychuk confirmed that Kyiv has indeed reinforced its forces in the area, with reports suggesting up to 100,000 troops preparing for an offensive. However, he argued that low morale among Ukrainian troops means that even a large force won't guarantee success.

"We are now moving onto the flanks of their group, creating the risk of their own encirclement," Matviychuk noted.

He emphasized that the AFU has suffered massive casualties, and many surviving soldiers may be unwilling to sacrifice their lives for a single battlefield success.

Details

Pokrovsk formerly known as Krasnoarmiisk (until 2016) and Grishino (until 1934), is a city and the administrative center of Pokrovsk Raion in Donetsk Oblast. It is located 56 kilometres (35 mi) northwest of Donetsk. Prior to 2020, it was incorporated as a city of oblast significance. Its population was approximately 60,127 (2022 estimate).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 with 20 on board runs aground off Sakhalin
Hotspots and Incidents
Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 with 20 on board runs aground off Sakhalin Видео 
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia will end in 2 months, compromises will be painful
World
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia will end in 2 months, compromises will be painful
Popular
Trump-Puttin summit agenda: Accepting US peace plan would end Ukraine conflict on Moscow's terms

Xi Jinping accepts Vladimir Putin's invitation to Moscow for Victory Day. If they form a military alliance, Ukraine is not going to be the only loss for Trump

Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him
Trump happy with Putin's 'Europe elites will be at Trump’s feet wagging their tails' quote
Russian forces attack military airfields and equipment in over 142 areas in Ukraine
Medvedhuk: Zelensky's fate is sealed as he lost $200 billion of US aid money
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow Lyuba Lulko Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russian FPV drones strike Ukrainian military men and equipment in Kursk region – Video
Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet flies in India for the first time
French President Macron does not shake hands with Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
French President Macron does not shake hands with Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
Last materials
Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Kyiv plans to exchange captured Kursk region territories for Russia-held land – Zelensky
Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov rows across South Atlantic in 68 days
Donald Trump says it all: Ukraine will become Russia
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia will end in 2 months, compromises will be painful
Emmanuel Macron ignores Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
Ukraine launches about 40 drones at Russia
Russia launches second wave of missile strikes on Ukraine military targets
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
Palestinians will not have the right to return to Gaza, Trump says
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.