The Armed Forces of Ukraine might be preparing to trap Russian troops near Pokrovsk, targeting units led by Central Military District Commander Andrey Mordvichev, who is known as the general of Russian victories.
Reports indicate that 12 elite Ukrainian brigades under the command of AFU Ground Forces Chief Mykhailo Drapaty have already been deployed in the area. War correspondent Mikhail Bondarenko confirmed a high concentration of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries near Pokrovsk.
"If we put it plainly, the initiative is on our side. It's extremely tough, but our guys are holding strong. I believe we have enough reserves to repel the AFU and mercenaries, especially with our current leadership," said Bondarenko.
He added that elite Ukrainian units, despite their battlefield experience, are facing serious morale issues, and he expressed confidence that a well-coordinated Russian response would block any AFU breakthrough attempts.
Analysts from the Russian outlet Tsargrad pointed out several indicators of an upcoming major battle between Russian and Ukrainian generals in the region.
Another sign of the possible AFU offensive is the increased artillery activity in the area. Ukrainian forces have been expending large amounts of ammunition, which could indicate either an attempt to weaken Russian defenses through attritionor the beginning of offensive operations.
Experts suggest that the AFU is likely to advance toward Novotroitske from two directions – Novooleksandrivka and Peschane – in an attempt to encircle Russian troops under Mordvichev's command.
Despite Ukraine's reinforcements near Pokrovsk, retired Russian Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk believes that the AFU will struggle to encircle Russian forces due to a lack of highly motivated troops.
Matviychuk confirmed that Kyiv has indeed reinforced its forces in the area, with reports suggesting up to 100,000 troops preparing for an offensive. However, he argued that low morale among Ukrainian troops means that even a large force won't guarantee success.
"We are now moving onto the flanks of their group, creating the risk of their own encirclement," Matviychuk noted.
He emphasized that the AFU has suffered massive casualties, and many surviving soldiers may be unwilling to sacrifice their lives for a single battlefield success.
Pokrovsk formerly known as Krasnoarmiisk (until 2016) and Grishino (until 1934), is a city and the administrative center of Pokrovsk Raion in Donetsk Oblast. It is located 56 kilometres (35 mi) northwest of Donetsk. Prior to 2020, it was incorporated as a city of oblast significance. Its population was approximately 60,127 (2022 estimate).
