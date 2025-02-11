As Russia strikes Ukraine with ballistic missiles, Ukraine launches swarm of drones at Russia

Ukraine launches about 40 drones at Russia

On February 11 overnight, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russia. In the Saratov region, an industrial facility was damaged.

Photo: flickr.com by NASA/Joel Kowsky, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Explosion and fire

The drone raid occurred at around 4 a.m., with explosions heard over Saratov and Engels. Later, reports emerged of a fire at the Saratov Oil Refinery.

Local residents reported loud explosions and sounds resembling automatic gunfire. In Engels, such sounds were also heard near the local airfield. Additionally, an alarm siren was activated.

Shortly after, reports surfaced of a fire near the Saratov Oil Refinery, with eyewitnesses seeing fire trucks heading toward the site.

18 Drones Shot Down Over Saratov region

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin first reported the threat of a UAV attack at 3:47 a.m., citing a warning from the Ministry of Defense. Two hours later, he confirmed the drones had been neutralized.

"There is damage to an industrial facility in Saratov," he said, without specifying which one. According to him, there were no casualties, and the fire at the oil refinery had been extinguished.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 40 drones overnight, with 18 intercepted over Saratov Region.

Due to the attacks, flights were temporarily restricted at the airports of Saratov, Kazan, Kirov, and Ulyanovsk for safety reasons.

Russian air defence systems intercepted and shot down about 40 Ukrainian drones at night, the Russian Defense Ministry said:

18 drones over the Saratov region,

13 over the Rostov region,

six over the Bryansk region,

two over the Volgograd region,

one over the Belgorod region.

Details

Saratov Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast), located in the Volga Federal District. Its administrative center is the city of Saratov. As of the 2021 Census, its population was 2,442,575. The oblast is located in the southeast of European Russia, in the northern part of the Lower Volga region. From west to east its territory stretches for 575 kilometers (357 mi), and from north to south for 330 kilometers (210 mi). The highest point of Saratov Oblast is an unnamed hill of the Khvalynsk Mountains reaching 369 metres (1,211 ft) above sea level.

