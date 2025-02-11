World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

As Russia strikes Ukraine with ballistic missiles, Ukraine launches swarm of drones at Russia

Ukraine launches about 40 drones at Russia
Incidents

On February 11 overnight, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russia. In the Saratov region, an industrial facility was damaged.

Explosion and fire
Photo: flickr.com by NASA/Joel Kowsky, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Explosion and fire

The drone raid occurred at around 4 a.m., with explosions heard over Saratov and Engels. Later, reports emerged of a fire at the Saratov Oil Refinery.

Local residents reported loud explosions and sounds resembling automatic gunfire. In Engels, such sounds were also heard near the local airfield. Additionally, an alarm siren was activated.

Shortly after, reports surfaced of a fire near the Saratov Oil Refinery, with eyewitnesses seeing fire trucks heading toward the site.

18 Drones Shot Down Over Saratov region

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin first reported the threat of a UAV attack at 3:47 a.m., citing a warning from the Ministry of Defense. Two hours later, he confirmed the drones had been neutralized.

"There is damage to an industrial facility in Saratov," he said, without specifying which one. According to him, there were no casualties, and the fire at the oil refinery had been extinguished.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 40 drones overnight, with 18 intercepted over Saratov Region.

Due to the attacks, flights were temporarily restricted at the airports of Saratov, Kazan, Kirov, and Ulyanovsk for safety reasons. 

Russian air defence systems intercepted and shot down about 40 Ukrainian drones at night, the Russian Defense Ministry said:

  • 18 drones over the Saratov region,
  • 13 over the Rostov region,
  • six over the Bryansk region,
  • two over the Volgograd region,
  • one over the Belgorod region.

Details

Saratov Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast), located in the Volga Federal District. Its administrative center is the city of Saratov. As of the 2021 Census, its population was 2,442,575. The oblast is located in the southeast of European Russia, in the northern part of the Lower Volga region. From west to east its territory stretches for 575 kilometers (357 mi), and from north to south for 330 kilometers (210 mi). The highest point of Saratov Oblast is an unnamed hill of the Khvalynsk Mountains reaching 369 metres (1,211 ft) above sea level.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Israel shows moment when IDF eliminates Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon
Hotspots and Incidents
Israel shows moment when IDF eliminates Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon Видео 
Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India
World
Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India Видео 
Popular
Trump-Puttin summit agenda: Accepting US peace plan would end Ukraine conflict on Moscow's terms

Xi Jinping accepts Vladimir Putin's invitation to Moscow for Victory Day. If they form a military alliance, Ukraine is not going to be the only loss for Trump

Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Russian forces attack military airfields and equipment in over 142 areas in Ukraine
Trump happy with Putin's 'Europe elites will be at Trump’s feet wagging their tails' quote
Medvedhuk: Zelensky's fate is sealed as he lost $200 billion of US aid money
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow Lyuba Lulko Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russian FPV drones strike Ukrainian military men and equipment in Kursk region – Video
Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet flies in India for the first time
Trump bars Palestinians from returning to Gaza
Trump bars Palestinians from returning to Gaza
Last materials
Ukraine launches about 40 drones at Russia
Russia launches second wave of missile strikes on Ukraine military targets
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
Palestinians will not have the right to return to Gaza, Trump says
Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him
Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India
Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 with 20 on board runs aground off Sakhalin
Video shows Russian drones striking Ukrainian personnel and equipment near Kursk
Ukrainian UAVs attack apartment buildings in Krasnodar, Southern Russia
Medvedchuk accuses Zelensky of blatant corruption that led to disappearance of $200 billion
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.