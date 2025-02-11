World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia launches Kalibr, Iskander missiles and Shahed drones in second wave of massive attacks on Ukraine

Russia launches second wave of missile strikes on Ukraine military targets
Incidents

On the night of February 11, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukrainian military targets.

Russian Navy warship launching an anti-ship missile
Photo: Vadim Savitsky
Russian Navy warship launching an anti-ship missile

In the early hours of February 11, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale missile strike on military targets in Ukraine. Representatives of Ukraine’s Air Force reported that cruise missiles, presumably Kalibr, were launched from the Black Sea.

The missiles were said to be flying from the south of the country toward the northeast, heading in the direction of the Poltava region. Later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) clarified that ballistic missiles were also targeting this region, with projectiles heading toward Alexandria, Svitlovodsk, and Kremenchuk.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and most regions of Ukraine.

Second Wave of Russian Missile Strikes on AFU Targets

Monitoring channels in Ukraine have reported the beginning of a second wave of Russia's large-scale missile strikes on Ukrainian military targets.

According to Military Chronicle Telegram channel, the Russian forces used Kh-69 air-launched cruise missiles and Iskander missile systems to strike enemy positions.

Meanwhile, Strana.ua Telegram channel reported that the Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions in the Zmiyiv and Kharkiv districts from multiple directions using Shahed drones.

Ukraine Imposes Emergency Power Outages Amid Russian Missile Attacks

Amid reports of explosions from Russia’s large-scale missile assault, emergency power outages have been implemented across most regions of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Halushchenko also noted that an air raid alert had been declared across almost the entire country. He claimed that the Russian forces were striking gas infrastructure. As of the morning, energy facilities remained under threat of further attacks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia announces response to NATO’s Operation Baltic Sentry
World
Russia announces response to NATO’s Operation Baltic Sentry Видео 
Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts
Showbiz
Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts
Moscow dislikes idea of Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine
Americas
Moscow dislikes idea of Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine
Popular
Trump-Puttin summit agenda: Accepting US peace plan would end Ukraine conflict on Moscow's terms

Xi Jinping accepts Vladimir Putin's invitation to Moscow for Victory Day. If they form a military alliance, Ukraine is not going to be the only loss for Trump

Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Russian forces attack military airfields and equipment in over 142 areas in Ukraine
Trump happy with Putin's 'Europe elites will be at Trump’s feet wagging their tails' quote
Medvedhuk: Zelensky's fate is sealed as he lost $200 billion of US aid money
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow Lyuba Lulko Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russian FPV drones strike Ukrainian military men and equipment in Kursk region – Video
Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet flies in India for the first time
Trump bars Palestinians from returning to Gaza
Trump bars Palestinians from returning to Gaza
Last materials
Russia launches second wave of missile strikes on Ukraine military targets
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
Palestinians will not have the right to return to Gaza, Trump says
Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him
Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India
Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 with 20 on board runs aground off Sakhalin
Video shows Russian drones striking Ukrainian personnel and equipment near Kursk
Ukrainian UAVs attack apartment buildings in Krasnodar, Southern Russia
Medvedchuk accuses Zelensky of blatant corruption that led to disappearance of $200 billion
Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.