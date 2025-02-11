Russia launches Kalibr, Iskander missiles and Shahed drones in second wave of massive attacks on Ukraine

Russia launches second wave of missile strikes on Ukraine military targets

On the night of February 11, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukrainian military targets.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky Russian Navy warship launching an anti-ship missile

In the early hours of February 11, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale missile strike on military targets in Ukraine. Representatives of Ukraine’s Air Force reported that cruise missiles, presumably Kalibr, were launched from the Black Sea.

The missiles were said to be flying from the south of the country toward the northeast, heading in the direction of the Poltava region. Later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) clarified that ballistic missiles were also targeting this region, with projectiles heading toward Alexandria, Svitlovodsk, and Kremenchuk.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and most regions of Ukraine.

Second Wave of Russian Missile Strikes on AFU Targets

Monitoring channels in Ukraine have reported the beginning of a second wave of Russia's large-scale missile strikes on Ukrainian military targets.

According to Military Chronicle Telegram channel, the Russian forces used Kh-69 air-launched cruise missiles and Iskander missile systems to strike enemy positions.

Meanwhile, Strana.ua Telegram channel reported that the Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions in the Zmiyiv and Kharkiv districts from multiple directions using Shahed drones.

Ukraine Imposes Emergency Power Outages Amid Russian Missile Attacks

Amid reports of explosions from Russia’s large-scale missile assault, emergency power outages have been implemented across most regions of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Halushchenko also noted that an air raid alert had been declared across almost the entire country. He claimed that the Russian forces were striking gas infrastructure. As of the morning, energy facilities remained under threat of further attacks.