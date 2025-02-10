The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing more than a dozen drone strikes targeting personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. The footage was posted on the ministry’s Telegram page.

The video captures 11 attacks carried out by FPV drone operators from the 11th Airborne Brigade. The dates and specific locations of the recordings were not disclosed. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the targets were successfully destroyed.

Earlier, the ministry released footage showing the destruction of fortified AFU positions in the Kursk region. The recording displayed several precise strikes followed by explosions. According to the ministry, the attack was carried out by crews operating 122-mm towed D-30 howitzers.