The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to conduct a drone attack on the Krasnodar region in Southern Russia on February 10 overnight. Debris from one of the drones fell onto a multi-storeyed apartment building.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, stated that a Ukrainian drone damaged the Centralny (Central) residential complex. The UAV was shot down over the city, but its debris fell onto a technical structure located on the roof of a 19-story building. The moment of its explosion above the building was captured on video, showing the drone detonating mid-air. Eyewitnesses also filmed drone fragments that had fallen onto the road near the complex.

According to Kondratyev, no one was injured in the incident. He added that law enforcement officers and emergency services are working at the site, and the area where the drone debris fell has been cordoned off. Additionally, all apartments in the high-rise are being inspected for possible damage.

Additionally, overnight on February 10, the AFU attempted to attack Slavyansk-on-Kuban, located 68 kilometers northwest of Krasnodar. Local residents reported at least ten explosions in the sky, with the last four being particularly strong. Witnesses stated that before the explosions, they heard sounds resembling drones flying overhead. Preliminary reports indicate that air defense systems were activated. In one home, windows were shattered.