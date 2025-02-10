World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces attack military airfields and equipment in over 142 areas in Ukraine

Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Incidents

The Russian army struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense said during a daily briefing on the situation in the zone of the special military operation.

Sukhoi Su-24 of the Air Force of Ukraine
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Sukhoi Su-24 of the Air Force of Ukraine

According to the ministry, the Russian forces also targeted concentrations of the Ukrainian military personnel and equipment in 142 areas.

According to the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian forces have destroyed a total of 31,438 units of military special-purpose vehicles, 21,477 field artillery guns and mortars, 1,514 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 21,278 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 592 air defense missile systems, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, and 42,851 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones.

From February 1 to 7, the Russian forces carried out eight group strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and related infrastructure. Airfields, electronic warfare systems, drone assembly sites, and training centers for drone operators were targeted.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force is the air force of Ukraine and one of the eight branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (ZSU). Its current form was created in 2004 by merging the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces into the Air Force. When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, many aircraft were left in Ukrainian territory. After Ukrainian independence in 1991, the air force suffered from chronic under-investment, leading to the bulk of its inventory becoming mothballed or otherwise inoperable. However its domestic defense industry Ukroboronprom and its Antonov subsidiary are able to maintain its older aircraft.

Pavel Morozov
Dmitry Sudakov
