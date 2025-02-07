Israel announced the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah on September 27. He was 64 years old and had led Hezbollah since 1992.

The video depicting the moment of the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah was published by Kan television channel.

Israel reported that Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike on Beirut on September 27, 2024. According to the Israeli military, Nasrallah was responsible for the deaths of many Israelis and orchestrated terrorist attacks worldwide against people of various nationalities.

To eliminate Hassan Nasrallah, the IDF dropped over 80 bombs on Lebanon. The air force destroyed at least four seven-story apartment buildings. Nasrallah's daughter Zeinab was also killed in the airstrike.

Nasrallah was 64 years old and had led Hezbollah since 1992. Following his death, his cousin and Hezbollah co-founder, Hashem Safi al-Din, took over leadership of the group.

