A video surfaced online showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Tunguska air defense missile system near the city of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk region. The footage appeared on Dva Mayora Telegram channel.

The video, recorded by an objective control camera, captures the Tunguska moving across open terrain before being struck, resulting in a powerful explosion. Shortly after, two Ukrainian servicemen emerge from the damaged vehicle and flee.

According to reports, the video was recorded on February 6 near Sudzha, the same day when Ukrainian forces launched a new offensive in the Kursk region.

Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian forces lost over 370 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment, including a Tunguska system, in the Kursk direction within 24 hours.

Ukraine loses nearly 400 soldiers in one day

On the morning of February 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a new offensive in the Kursk region of Russia. A column of Ukrainian troops numbering from 400 to 600 people moved from the village of Kolmakov. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the counteroffensive attempt was thwarted. The settlements of Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Ulanok remained under the control of the Russian military.

“All enemy attacks have been repelled,” the military department said in a statement.

Ukraine's total losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 370 people in one day. Eleven tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers, 38 armored combat vehicles, a MLRS launcher, and a Tunguska anti-aircraft gun-missile system were destroyed, the department added.