Ukraine uses Abrams tanks and NATO equipment for another major offensive in Russia's Kursk

Ukraine launches another large-scale offensive in Russia's Kursk region
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have launched a new offensive in the Kursk region of Russia.

M1 Abrams fires at a target during training exercises
Photo: marines.mil by Damien Gutierrez, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
M1 Abrams fires at a target during training exercises

According to Telegram channel "Operation Z: Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring", Ukrainian troops began their assault on the morning of February 6, aiming to advance toward the settlement of Plekhovo.

The AFU deployed armored vehicles, leading the charge with mine-clearing vehicles.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the situation in the Kursk region as difficult. 

Purpose of Ukraine's offensive in Kursk region

Having moved troops towards the village of Ulanok in the Kursk region, Kyiv is trying to regain fire control of the highway from Sumy to Sudzha, which is about 65 kilometers long. Ukrainian troops receive reinforcements along this route, Mash said.

Use of Abrams Tanks

The AFU has deployed U.S.-made Abrams tanks in the Kursk offensive, Mash Telegram channel said on February 6.

At 6 AM, Ukrainian forces advanced from the hamlet of Kolmakov toward the village of Ulanok, using:

  • Two mine-clearing vehicles,
  • Four tanks (including U.S.-made Abrams tanks),
  • About 10 armored fighting vehicles,
  • Three battalions (~500 troops).

Possible Expansion of Offensive

Military blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk suggested the AFU might expand their attacks beyond Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka, potentially targeting Glushkovo.

Reports also indicate AFU troops are advancing on NATO-supplied vehicles, with about 400 personnel in a column.

The Ukrainian forces have split into several groups, advancing from Makhnovka in the Sudzha district along a highway toward the Belovsky district, where fighting has begun, Shot Telegram channel reports.

Russian troops are actively repelling the Ukrainian assault, WarGonzo Telegram channel said. The Russian forces have repelled two waves of the Ukrainian attack and are reportedly inflicting damage from long range.

Details

The M1 Abrams is a third-generation American main battle tank designed by Chrysler Defense (now General Dynamics Land Systems) and named for General Creighton Abrams. Conceived for modern armored ground warfare, it is one of the heaviest tanks in service at nearly 73.6 short tons (66.8 metric tons). It introduced several modern technologies to the United States armored forces, including a multifuel turbine engine, sophisticated Chobham composite armor, a computer fire control system, separate ammunition storage in a blowout compartment, and NBC protection for crew safety. Initial models of the M1 were armed with a 105 mm M68 gun, while later variants feature a license-produced Rheinmetall 120 mm L/44 designated M256.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
