Russia and Ukraine hold largest POW exchange since 2025

Incidents

New photographs of a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine have surfaced online. The images appeared on  MIG Russia Telegram channel.

Ukrainian military men return
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Presidential Office of Ukraine., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
The photos show freed Russian servicemen standing near buses.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the largest prisoner exchange with Ukraine since the beginning of 2025. The exchange followed a "150-for-150" formula. The ministry stated that the released Russian servicemen were staying in Belarus, where they received psychological and medical assistance.

The previous exchange between Moscow and Kyiv took place on January 15 under a "25-for-25" formula, with the United Arab Emirates acting as a mediator.

Additionally, on January 24, reports emerged of another exchange of soldiers' remains between the two countries. Russia handed over the remains of 757 Ukrainian fighters, which was confirmed by the Ukrainian side.

