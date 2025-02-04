World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine prepares to invade Belgorod region of Russia

Ukraine builds up forces near Russia's Belgorod
The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have built up troops near the border with Russia's Belgorod region, potentially indicating preparations for a new strike, Lieutenant Colonel Oleg Ivannikov, an advisor to the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences said.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine by Andrey Ageyev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Ivannikov, Ukraine aims to repeat an attack similar to the invasion on the Kursk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may be trying to strengthen Kyiv's position in future negotiations with Russia, he added.

"They need to demonstrate a swift, lightning-fast result, one that will generate major media attention. The PR stunt is more important than the military success itself, as long as it makes headlines worldwide," he said.

Ivannikov further accused the AFU of using terrorist methods and suggested that they might terrorize the local population to bolster their bargaining power.

"If such a breakthrough happens, they will likely launch a full-scale terror campaign against residents of district centers and border areas-just as they did in the Kursk region," Ivannikov said.

Troop Buildup and Logistics

Reports indicate that the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 104th Separate Motorized Transport Brigade have increased their numbers near the border. Additionally, fuel supplies have been delivered to Ukrainian units stationed near the Russian region.

On August 6, 2024, the Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale attack on the Kursk region, with the border town of Sudzha coming under heavy shelling. Following the bombardment, Ukrainian troops attempted to breach Russia's border. The fighting in the region is still ongoing.

Details

Belgorod Oblast is a federal subject (an oblast) of Russia. Its administrative center is the city of Belgorod. As of 2021, the population is 1,540,486. Belgorod Oblast is part of the Central Black Earth economic region and the Central Federal District. It borders with Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy Oblasts of Ukraine in the south and west, Kursk Oblast in the north and northwest, and Voronezh Oblast in the east. The total length of its borders is about 1,150 kilometers (710 mi), of which 540 kilometers (340 mi) are on the border with Ukraine.

