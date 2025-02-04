World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Arbat Battalion founder assassination: Armen Sarkisyan killed in suicide bomber attack

Armen Sarkisyan assassination in Moscow: Business revenge
The suicide bomber who killed Armen Sarkisyan, the founder of the Arbat Battalion, in the lobby of the Alye Parusa luxury residential complex in Moscow was a citizen of Armenia.

Police officers
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Police officers

The attacker was 45 years old and had a criminal record, Telegram channel 112 reports. He was dressed in dark clothing, had short dark hair with receding hairlines, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a sword on his leg.

According to preliminary reports, the attacker waited for Sarkisyan and detonated the bomb attached to his body. Law enforcement officials believe the explosive device was made using a MON-50 mine.

Investigators consider two possible motives for the contract killing of Sarkisyan, one of which involves control over the tobacco market. Sarkisyan was one of the country's largest importers of tobacco.

The explosion at the Alye Parusa residential complex occurred on the morning of February 3. According to initial reports, an unknown party planted either a grenade or an improvised explosive device. Sarkisyan sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized, but doctors were unable to save him. His bodyguard was also killed, three others were injured in the blast.

On Monday, February 3, an explosion rocked the Alye Parusa luxury residential complex in Moscow. Armen Sarkisyan, President of the Boxing Federation of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and founder of the Arbat Battalion was killed

