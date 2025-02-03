Founder of Arbat battalion of special forces killed in bomb blast at Moscow elite residential complex

On Monday morning, February 3, an explosion occurred in the elite Alye Parusa (Scarlet Sails) residential complex in northwestern Moscow. An improvised explosive device or grenade exploded at Building No. 77 on Aviatsionnaya Street.

Photo: Baza Explosion in Moscow

It is believed that the explosion was conducted to assassinate Armen Sarkisyan, the founder of the Arbat special forces battalion, president of the Donetsk People's Republic Boxing Federation.

Sarkisyan was hospitalized in serious condition but later died of injuries.

A remotely detonated explosive device was set off in the building lobby. The bomb may have been planted under the ceiling. The explosion occurred at the moment when people, including a woman, were walking through the hall towards the exit. The blast damaged the ceiling in the hall on the first floor of the building.

"It is clear that the explosion was premeditated. Law enforcers currently reviewing security camera footage," the source added.

Sarkisyan was reportedly renting an apartment in the residential complex.

One of Sarkisyan's bodyguards was killed in the explosion, according to The Kommersant. A total of four people were injured, including other bodyguards and a concierge.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case, and the Moscow prosecutor's office has taken control of the investigation.

Sarkisyan previously stated that he moved from Armenia to Ukraine as a youth, settling in Horlivka (a city north of Donetsk that came under DPR control in 2014 and was officially annexed by Russia in the fall of 2022), where he lived "his entire conscious life."

In 2022, he established the Arbat Battalion, also known as the Armenian Battalion, which is part of the international brigade Pyatnashka.

"The Armenian battalion existed before, but only as a detachment. We realized that it should not remain isolated. The Armenian battalion should be well-known," brigade commander Akhra Avidzba once stated. In the summer of 2023, Arbat signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, and its commander became Hayk Gasparyan, a former fighter of the Wagner PMC.

In September 2024, Armenia's Investigative Committee accused the battalion of recruiting Armenian citizens for the purpose of preparing a coup in the country. Arbat dismissed the allegations as propaganda against Russia.

Since 2014, Sarkisyan had been wanted in Ukraine on charges of involvement in organizing murders in central Kyiv, according to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU). The agency described him as a close associate of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

