Embraer 190 flight attendant survivor: There were two external impacts

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced preliminary results of the investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft (Flight J2-8243 Baku-Grozny).
According to preliminary results of the investigation, the airplane crashed due to "physical and technical" external interference.
Azerbaijan Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev confirmed the company's report. According to him, the wreckage of the plane and witnesses' testimony give reason to say that the aircraft crashed due to external influence.
AZAL also announced its decision to suspend flights from the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, to ten cities in Russia, including Grozny (Chechnya) and Makhachkala (Dagestan). The decision was made "for security purposes, taking into account potential risks." The suspension will be in effect until the investigation is complete.
Sources at emergency services said immediately after the disaster that the Embraer 190 aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan due to a technical failure. The crew allegedly reported the failure of one of the systems, sent a distress signal, and the plane disappeared from radar screens.
Kazakhstan Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, citing the dispatcher, said that an oxygen tank exploded on board the plane during the flight before it crashed.
"At 10:53, the Rostov flight director reported additional information to the Aktau flight director that an oxygen tank exploded on the aircraft (…), passengers were losing consciousness, and requested resuscitation upon arrival," he said.
Russian Aviation Agency Rosaviatsia said that AZAL aircraft struck a flock of birds and then went to an alternate airfield in Aktau for landing.
Rosaviatsia's chief Dmitry Yadrov later said that as the AZAL aircraft was landing in Grozny, the city was under a drone attack.
Zulfugar Asadov, a flight attendant on the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, who survived the crash (quotes from Media. Az):
"Reports about a gas cylinder on board is not true either. All passengers were inspected upon boarding, it is impossible to bring anything. This tragic situation occurred as a result of an external impact on the plane";
According to the flight attendant, the front landing gear of the plane touched the ground first.
"If the plane had touched the runway with both the front and rear landing gear at the same time, no one would have survived. When the front landing gear touched the ground, the plane fell ito two, the front section of the aircraft came off".
Flight attendant Aydan Rahimli (quotes as per Oxu.Az):
