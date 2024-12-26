World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine's F-16 fighter obliterated before it struck Zaporizhzhia region

Russian forces annihilate Ukraine's F-16 fighter jet as it readies for attack
Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces shot down an American fourth-generation F-16 fighter jet that Ukraine had received from Western countries.

Romania approves conditions for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:USAF_F-16_Fighting_Falcon_take_off_at_Joint_Base_Balad_Apr_2008.jpg by Senior Airman Julianne Showalter
Romania approves conditions for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

According to Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Russian Public Chamber Commission on Sovereignty Issues, the F-16 fighter aircraft was preparing to launch a missile strike on the Zaporizhzhia region, but was obliterated.

"The F-16 aircraft was in its initial position to launch a missile strike on the region, but it was shot down," Rogov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not released an official comment yet.

A few days earlier, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk said that the Russian military may have destroyed another Ukrainian F-16 during a massive strike on Ukraine that took place on December 20.

Earlier in December, it was reported hat Ukraine could use F-16 fighters in an attempt to attack a Russian region.

In July of this year, Russian company FORES announced a reward of 15 million rubles for shooting down an F-16. Deputy Executive Director of the company Ilya Potanin said that the military would also be rewarded for shooting down other US-made fighter jets.

Details

The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft originally developed by General Dynamics for the United States Air Force (USAF). Designed as an air superiority day fighter, it evolved into a successful all-weather multirole aircraft with over 4,600 built since 1976. Although no longer purchased by the U.S. Air Force, improved versions are being built for export. In 1993, General Dynamics sold its aircraft manufacturing business to the Lockheed Corporation, which became part of Lockheed Martin after a 1995 merger with Martin Marietta. The F-16's key features include a frameless bubble canopy for enhanced cockpit visibility, a side-mounted control stick to ease control while maneuvering, an ejection seat reclined 30 degrees from vertical to reduce the effect of g-forces on the pilot, and the first use of a relaxed static stability/fly-by-wire flight control system that helps to make it an agile aircraft. The fighter has a single turbofan engine, an internal M61 Vulcan cannon and 11 hardpoints. Although officially named "Fighting Falcon", the aircraft is commonly known by the nickname "Viper".

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Fuselage of Embraer 190 airliner shows clear signs of missile impact
Hotspots and Incidents
Fuselage of Embraer 190 airliner shows clear signs of missile impact Видео 
Raw video shows survivors in first minutes after air crash in Kazakhstan
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw video shows survivors in first minutes after air crash in Kazakhstan Видео 
Russian cargo ship explodes and sinks in Mediterranean Sea
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian cargo ship explodes and sinks in Mediterranean Sea Видео 
Popular
Video: Embraer 190 airliner of Azerbaijan Airlines shows signs of SAM impact

The fuselage of the Embraer 190 airliner of Azerbaijan Airlines showed signs of SAM detonation. The damage can be seen in the videos that have just appeared online

Fuselage of Embraer 190 airliner shows clear signs of missile impact
Bodies of Ukrainian soldiers left frozen into the ground in Kursk region – Video
Video shows abandoned and frozen bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk region
Kazakhstan plane crash survivors: People started fainting after cylinder explosion
Raw video shows air crash survivors getting out from aircraft debris
What future awaits Iran? Costantino Ceoldo Lie of the Beholder – A Yuletime Tale Guy Somerset As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko
Embraer 190 passenger: There was explosion outside aircraft before it crashed
Embraer 190 of Azerbaijan Airlines with 67 on board crashes in Kazakhstan
Ukraine shells town of Lgov targeting command post of the 810th Marine Brigade
Ukraine shells town of Lgov targeting command post of the 810th Marine Brigade
Last materials
Fuel oil kills all living creatures in Black Sea's Kerch Strait
Russian forces annihilate Ukraine's F-16 fighter jet as it readies for attack
China humbly showcases White Emperor 6th generation fighter jet
Kalashnikov shows new Kub-10E kamikaze drone in action
Russian FM Lavrov: France secretly tried to reconcile Moscow and Kyiv
FSB thwarts attempted assassinations of high-ranking Russian officials
Fuselage of Embraer 190 airliner shows clear signs of missile impact
Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines may have suffered drone attack
Ukraine shells Lgov in Kurk region, 4 killed
Bodies of Ukrainian soldiers left frozen into the ground in Kursk region – Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.