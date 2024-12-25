World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Raw video shows air crash survivors getting out from aircraft debris

Raw video shows survivors in first minutes after air crash in Kazakhstan
Twenty-five people have been taken to hospitals in Kazakhstan after an Azerbaijan Airlines jetliner crashed near Aktau, the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry said.

"The information about the victims is being clarified. There are 25 survivors, 22 of whom have been taken to hospital,” the department said.

Sputnik Kazakhstan earlier reported that 14 people, including two children aged 11 and 16, survived the crash.

There were 67 people on board the Embraer 190 jetliner, 62 of whom were passengers. The plane fell into pieces as it hit the ground. The tail section of the plane remained relatively intact.

According to most recent reports, there were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 citizens of Russia, six citizens of Kazakhstan and three citizens of Kyrgyzstan on board the aircraft, Tengrinews reports.

