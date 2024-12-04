At least five Russian warships disappear from Tartus base in Syria

Satellite images show that at least five warships have left the Russian naval base in Syria's Tartus, reportedly for exercises:

two frigates, Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko,

the Admiral Grigorovich patrol ship,

the Vyazma sea tanker and the Yelnya medium sea tanker.

Russia is withdrawing its ships from the Tartus naval base as Syrian opposition forces are advancing in Aleppo province and surrounding areas.

If Russia abandons the Tartus base, Russian warships will most likely head to the Baltic Sea, stopping in Algeria or Libya. Retaining Tartus would require significant reinforcements, which may take weeks to arrive.

The Tartus base has been of strategic importance to Russia since the 1970s, when it was used by the Soviet Union. The Russian navy returned to Tartus in 2012 to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In late November, Syrian rebels launched a major offensive against the Assad regime from Idlib province. Within days, they had captured central Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, and advanced toward Hama, capturing dozens of towns on the way. One of the opposition leaders, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, promised that his forces would not stop until they enter Damascus.

The Syrian army announced preparations for a counteroffensive with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Russian aircraft struck the Syrian opposition in Idlib, Aleppo and Hama, but the strikes did not stop them from advancing.

On December 1, Lieutenant General of the Russian Army Sergei Kisel, who led the operation, was removed from his post after the fall of Aleppo. He was replaced by Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, known for his participation in the fighting near Kiev.

Details

Tartus is a major port city on the Mediterranean coast of Syria. It is the second largest port city in Syria (after Latakia), and the largest city in Tartus Governorate. Until the 1970s, Tartus was under the governance of Latakia Governorate, then it became a separate governorate. The population is 458,327 (2023 estimate). In the summer it is a vacation spot for many Syrians. Many vacation compounds and resorts are located in the region. The port holds a small Russian naval base.

