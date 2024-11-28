Putin reveals details of Russia's latest massive strike on Ukraine

Russia launches tens of missiles and hundreds of drones at Ukraine

On Thursday night, November 28, the Russian Armed Forces launched a comprehensive strike on Ukraine by launching almost a hundred missiles and drones, President Vladimir Putin said at the CSTO summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuronetwork Russian Air Force aircraft

"Tonight we launched a comprehensive strike using 90 missiles of similar classes and 100 drones. Seventeen targets were hit," Putin said.

Putin specified that the Russian army hit military facilities, defense industry facilities and their support systems. The strikes came in response to Ukraine's ongoing attacks on Russian territory with long-range weapons supplied by Western countries, the head of state added.

As a result of the attack conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces on November 28, emergency power outages were introduced throughout Ukraine. Shortly before the strike, air raid alerts was declared in all regions of Ukraine.

Explosions thundered in Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytsky, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.