BMW X6 plows into pedestrians on traffic island and leaves

Drunk driver plows his car into pedestrians on traffic island

Incidents

A driver plowed his car into a crowd of people at a pedestrian crossing in Chelyabinsk. Five people, including a mother with a baby were hurt.

The driver did not stop and left the scene of the accident.

The BMW X6 that crashed into pedestrians in Chelyabinsk was driven by 47-year-old man who was named as Alexey K. The man was drunk.

Two other drivers chased after the BMW vehicle. They detained the perpetrator and handed him over to the police.

Five people were injured in the accident, all of them were hospitalised.

Details

Chelyabinsk is the administrative center and largest city of Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia. It is the seventh-largest city in Russia, with a population of over 1.1 million people, and the second-largest city in the Ural Federal District, after Yekaterinburg. Chelyabinsk is located to the East behind the South part of the Ural Mountains and runs along the Miass River.

