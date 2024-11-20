More embassies in Kyiv close as Russia prepares to launch major airstrike on Ukraine

Kazakhstan's Embassy in Ukraine called on its citizens to leave the country. The message from the Kazakh Embassy came soon after embassies of the United States, Greece, Spain and Italy suspended their work due to the threat of a "massive airstrike."

Photo: airliners.net by Алекс Сноу, CC BY-SA 4.0

According to US intelligence services, Russia is preparing a major air strike on Ukraine, which led to the closure of several embassies, including the US Embassy.

Ukrainian resources said that three Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers (a combined salvo of up to 18 Kh-101 missiles) took off from the Olenya airfield. The airfield is located on the Kola Peninsula in Northern Russia. It is believed that the aircraft took off for redeployment.

Seven Russian Tu-95MS bombers are already in the air.

Details

The Tupolev Tu-95 (Russian: Туполев Ту-95; NATO reporting name: "Bear") is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First flown in 1952, the Tu-95 entered service with the Long-Range Aviation of the Soviet Air Forces in 1956 and was first used in combat in 2015. It is expected to serve the Russian Aerospace Forces until at least 2040.



Olenya (also Olenegorsk) has been a major Russian Navy reconnaissance base, located on the Kola Peninsula 92 km south of Murmansk. As of 2020, units at the base are subordinate to the Long-Range Aviation branch of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The base and its staff settlement (Vysoky, Murmansk Oblast), across Lake Permusozero from the city of Olenegorsk, are served by the Olenegorsk rail station (formerly Olenya station). Olenya has served as the headquarters for 5 MRAD (Naval Reconnaissance Air Division), and has hosted two reconnaissance regiments. Its 3500-meter runway is the longest on the Kola Peninsula, making it a key facility for intercontinental flights across the North Atlantic basin. The base is home to the 40th Composite Aviation Regiment as part of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

