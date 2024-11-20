World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

More embassies in Kyiv close as Russia prepares to launch major airstrike on Ukraine

US intelligence services: Russia to launch major airstrike on Ukraine
Incidents

Kazakhstan's Embassy in Ukraine called on its citizens to leave the country. The message from the Kazakh Embassy came soon after embassies of the United States, Greece, Spain and Italy suspended their work due to the threat of a "massive airstrike."

US intelligence services: Russia to launch major airstrike on Ukraine
Photo: airliners.net by Алекс Сноу, CC BY-SA 4.0

According to US intelligence services, Russia is preparing a major air strike on Ukraine, which led to the closure of several embassies, including the US Embassy.

Ukrainian resources said that three Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers (a combined salvo of up to 18 Kh-101 missiles) took off from the Olenya airfield. The airfield is located on the Kola Peninsula in Northern Russia. It is believed that the aircraft took off for redeployment.

Seven Russian Tu-95MS bombers are already in the air.

Details

The Tupolev Tu-95 (Russian: Туполев Ту-95; NATO reporting name: "Bear") is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First flown in 1952, the Tu-95 entered service with the Long-Range Aviation of the Soviet Air Forces in 1956 and was first used in combat in 2015. It is expected to serve the Russian Aerospace Forces until at least 2040.

Olenya (also Olenegorsk) has been a major Russian Navy reconnaissance base, located on the Kola Peninsula 92 km south of Murmansk. As of 2020, units at the base are subordinate to the Long-Range Aviation branch of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The base and its staff settlement (Vysoky, Murmansk Oblast), across Lake Permusozero from the city of Olenegorsk, are served by the Olenegorsk rail station (formerly Olenya station). Olenya has served as the headquarters for 5 MRAD (Naval Reconnaissance Air Division), and has hosted two reconnaissance regiments. Its 3500-meter runway is the longest on the Kola Peninsula, making it a key facility for intercontinental flights across the North Atlantic basin. The base is home to the 40th Composite Aviation Regiment as part of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine launches six ATACMS missiles to strike Russia's Bryansk region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine launches six ATACMS missiles to strike Russia's Bryansk region
How Putin's work schedule changes after ATACMS missile attack on Russia
Russia
How Putin's work schedule changes after ATACMS missile attack on Russia
US Embassy in Kyiv closes after receiving airstrike warning
Hotspots and Incidents
US Embassy in Kyiv closes after receiving airstrike warning
Popular
One thing will change should Ukraine launch long-range strikes against Russia

According to the deputy, the Ukrainian side is capable of using Western weapons only to attack peaceful cities

Russian forces to change one thing if Ukraine launches long-range missiles
Medvedev: Biden wants to take half of mankind with him
Medvedev: Biden wants half of mankind to perish in WWIII
Six ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine targeting military facility in Bryansk
USA's whipping boy does not even think twice when it comes to relations with Russia
China will not dump Russia on the brink of economic war with the West Lyuba Lulko What targets can Ukraine hit inside Russia? Andrey Mihayloff Report from Nabatieh, Lebanon's ancient city that Israel has destroyed completely Daria Aslamova
Putin sign new decree making everything nuclear clear for Russia's adversaries
In US, they already say goodbye to Zelensky
US, Greek and Spanish embassies in Kyiv close after airstrike warning
US, Greek and Spanish embassies in Kyiv close after airstrike warning
Last materials
US intelligence services: Russia to launch major airstrike on Ukraine
Russia readies to launch RS-26 intercontinental ballistic missile to strike Kyiv
US says goodbye to Zelensky after Ukraine's ATACMS attack on Russia
How Putin's work schedule changes after ATACMS missile attack on Russia
US Embassy in Kyiv closes after receiving airstrike warning
China will not dump Russia on the brink of economic war with the West
Ukraine launches six ATACMS missiles to strike Russia's Bryansk region
Russian forces to change one thing if Ukraine launches long-range missiles
Medvedev: Biden wants to take half of mankind with him
Putin approves Russia's new nuclear doctrine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.