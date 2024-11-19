One thing will change should Ukraine launch long-range strikes against Russia

Russian forces will be performing tasks of the special military operation more intensively after Kyiv was given permission to strike deep into Russia, chair of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John Carkeet, CC BY 2.0

One such step is not going to change the logic of military operations in Ukraine, Kartapolov added.

"Our troops will continue to perform tasks in strict accordance with the goals defined by our Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Moreover, we will be doing this even more intensively and effectively, because we cannot allow such strikes on our facilities,” Kartapolov noted.

According to the deputy, the Ukrainian side is capable of using Western weapons only to attack peaceful cities.

Russian air defense systems can effectively work against all types of ammunition, the official earlier said.

On November 17, US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory. According to NYT sources, the decision was made against the backdrop of Moscow allegedly deploying DPRK troops in the zone of hostilities.

