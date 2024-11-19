World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
One thing will change should Ukraine launch long-range strikes against Russia

Incidents

Russian forces will be performing tasks of the special military operation more intensively after Kyiv was given permission to strike deep into Russia, chair of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John Carkeet, CC BY 2.0

One such step is not going to change the logic of military operations in Ukraine, Kartapolov added.

"Our troops will continue to perform tasks in strict accordance with the goals defined by our Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Moreover, we will be doing this even more intensively and effectively, because we cannot allow such strikes on our facilities,” Kartapolov noted.

According to the deputy, the Ukrainian side is capable of using Western weapons only to attack peaceful cities.

Russian air defense systems can effectively work against all types of ammunition, the official earlier said.

On November 17, US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory. According to NYT sources, the decision was made against the backdrop of Moscow allegedly deploying DPRK troops in the zone of hostilities.

Details

Andrey Valeryevich Kartapolov (Russian: Андрей Валериевич Картаполов; born 9 November 1963) is a Russian politician and former army officer of the Russian Army. From 30 July 2018 to October 2021 he served as Deputy Defence Minister, and headed the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces. He had commanded the Western Military District from 2015 to 2016, and again from 2017 to 2018. Kartapolov has held the rank of colonel general since 2015. He is currently a member of parliament, a deputy of the State Duma, elected on 19 September 2021.

