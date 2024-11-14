Russian soldier cuts off his own leg with a knife to avoid blood poisoning

A Russian soldier named only as Alexander shared his story of how he cut his leg off and spent 17 days surviving in a trench.

His comrades-in-arms were helping him for all 17 days before the wounded soldier was evacuated.

"I could survive only because the guys were helping me. They would bring me medications and make food for me — they all were very helpful. Almost none of them survived," Alexander recalls.

On November 14, it was reported that the soldier from Yakutia was forced to cut off his own leg with a knife to avoid blood poisoning. It remains unknown, in which direction of hostilities it happened.

War correspondent Evgeny Lisitsyn published a video in which the cameraman was filming a soldier who introduced himself as Alexander. From their conversation it follows that the wounded Russian developed severe inflammation of his leg in a trench. It was required to amputate the leg to prevent blood poisoning, but the man's fellow soldiers were afraid to do this. Then the man, having injected himself with the last ampoule of painkiller, took up a knife and sawed off the bone above the knee.