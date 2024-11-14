World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Russian soldier cuts off his own leg with a knife to avoid blood poisoning

Incidents

A Russian soldier named only as Alexander shared his story of how he cut his leg off and spent 17 days surviving in a trench.

His comrades-in-arms were helping him for all 17 days before the wounded soldier was evacuated.

"I could survive only because the guys were helping me. They would bring me medications and make food for me — they all were very helpful. Almost none of them survived," Alexander recalls.

On November 14, it was reported that the soldier from Yakutia was forced to cut off his own leg with a knife to avoid blood poisoning. It remains unknown, in which direction of hostilities it happened.

War correspondent Evgeny Lisitsyn published a video in which the cameraman was filming a soldier who introduced himself as Alexander. From their conversation it follows that the wounded Russian developed severe inflammation of his leg in a trench. It was required to amputate the leg to prevent blood poisoning, but the man's fellow soldiers were afraid to do this. Then the man, having injected himself with the last ampoule of painkiller, took up a knife and sawed off the bone above the knee.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
Moscow responds to NATO's calls for conflict in Ukraine to continue in 2025

Since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine in 2022, Kyiv has received more than $100 billion from Western partners

Russia responds to NATO's call to continue Ukraine conflict
Zelensky addresses Western allies after Russia strikes Kyiv
Zelensky asks Western allies for help after missile attack on Kyiv
Russian soldiers pogrom military unit and escape
Captain of Russian Black Sea Fleet killed in car bomb explosion in Sevastopol
Report from Nabatieh, Lebanon's ancient city that Israel has destroyed completely Daria Aslamova Democrat Beatdown (or do you like Democrat Smackdown?) Nancy O'Brien Simpson Strange as it may seem, Abkhazia stages protests against its prime ally – Russia Lyuba Lulko
Monument to Trump and metro station in his honor may appear in Moscow
US transfers shells for Soviet-made self-propelled Pion cannons to Ukraine
Chef, journalist and TV presenter suddenly dies after cooking in Belgrade
Chef, journalist and TV presenter suddenly dies after cooking in Belgrade
Last materials
Report from Nabatieh, Lebanon's ancient city that Israel has destroyed completely
Ukraine's former President Poroshenko steps in to bring Zelensky down
Rare and complex NATO tank spotted and destroyed in Russia's Kursk region
US missile base opens in Poland a few kilometres away from Russia
1971 BSA A65 Thunderbolt: Brit Built Twin of Mighty Renown
Road bridge collapses on railway tracks in Crimea
Democrat Beatdown (or do you like Democrat Smackdown?)
Russian activists suggest erecting monument to Trump in Moscow
Ukraine receives US shells for Soviet Pion cannons
Twelve soldiers pogrom and leave military unit in Novosibirsk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.