Overloaded 18-wheeler causes bridge to collapse on railway tracks in Crimea

A road bridge collapsed between the villages of Izumrudnoye and Maslovo in Crimea, two people were hurt.
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the bridge collapse occurred over railway tracks, all services are working on the scene.
At the time of the accident, a car and an eighteen-wheeler were traveling across the bridge. It is believed that the bridge could not withstand the weight of the truck and collapsed.
As a result of the incident, the truck driver was injured. Another victim, the driver of a passenger car, was hospitalized in serious condition. The truck driver received outpatient care and refused hospitalization.
Freight rail transportation between Crimea and Zaporizhia region has been suspended due to the collapse of the road bridge in the Dzhankoy district of the republic.
