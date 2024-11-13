World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Twelve soldiers pogrom and leave military unit in Novosibirsk

Incidents

Twelve soldiers escaped from a military unit in the Novosibirsk region of Russia on November 13.

The servicemen pogromed the military unit when escaping. One of the escapees was filming others smashing windows and breaking furniture.

"Look, there's a riot going on here. A riot, yehoo! [I'm sick of] it all," the man can be heard saying filming his reflection in a mirror. Another soldier in the background shouts: "Come on, break all the windows!"

After the pogrom, 12 servicemen left the unit without permission. Seven of them have already been detained, the rest are still being sought after. It is believed that the servicemen could have left to the neighbouring Kemerovo region.

The mother of one of the escapees shared the video of the riot with journalists. Her son sent her the video, she said.

According to the woman, her son told her that there was a quarrel between the orderly and his fellow soldiers in the afternoon of November 12. At first, the men simply argued, but then they started smashing windows and doors.

As the woman explained, her son is a contract soldier. He was wounded in the special operations zone and was then treated in the Krasnoyarsk region. The woman said that the day after he arrived home in Abakan, he was detained, placed in a local military unit, and then taken to Novosibirsk.

"Yesterday he sent me a video saying that they would all be sent to Ukraine again, that he did not have a red seal," she said.

According to NGS, in another  video, which was recorded before the riot, a serviceman with a military police armband demands that other people in uniforms observe subordination and listen to him. The soldiers listed their complaints in response, including objections to the need to return to the zone of the special military operation. The man with the armband told them that they would not be able to avoid that. The soldiers started the pogrom afterwards.

According to the NGS source, the escaped soldiers were unarmed. They were all contract soldiers and were supposed to go to the zone of the special military operation to close their desertion cases in exchange.

The youngest of those who escaped was 19 years old, the oldest one was 44 years old. Five of them were born in Krasnoyarsk, one in Novosibirsk, and another one in Tomsk region. All of those who escaped had previously gone AWOL.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
