Ukraine shows video of how its forces blew up Kurakhove reservoir dam

Ukraine shows video of Kurakhove water reservoir dam destruction
Incidents

Ukraine showed a video of the explosion of the Kurakhove water reservoir dam in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Ukraine shows video of Kurakhove water reservoir dam destruction
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by LxAndrew is licensed under Public domain

The video that was published by Ukraine's TSN TV military correspondent Yulia Kiriyenko shows the moment and aftermath of the explosion on the reservoir near the village of Starye Terny. The dam itself, the road passing through it, and a technical structure located nearby were partially damaged in the explosion.

At the same time, the video does not show a possible artillery or air strike on the dam. This confirms that the Russian army was not involved in the destruction of the dam.

The head of the Ukraine-controlled Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadim Filashkin, conformed earlier reports about the explosion of the dam on November 11.

TSN channel said citing local authorities that most villagers residing in the affected area had been evacuated in advance.

Details

Kurakhove (Russian: Kurakhovo) is a city in Pokrovsk Raion, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine. Population: 18,220 (2022 estimate); 21,479 (2001). Kurakhove is home to the Kurakhove Power Station.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
