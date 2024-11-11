SUV rams into crowd of joggers in China, over 20 hurt

In the Chinese city of Zhuhai, a car rammed into a crowd of people near a sports center. The 62-year-old driver fled the scene of the accident but was later detained. The victims were hospitalized, China Daily said with reference to local authorities.

WARNING: The videos are extremely graphic!

It was said that an SUV ran over a large number of people as they were jogging. About 20 people were hurt, Sing Tao Daily publication said citing eyewitnesses.

The condition of many of the victims is believed to be serious. The footage shows many bodies lying on the ground. Many of them are seen wearing same uniforms — they were most likely members of a local sports team.

The sports center where the accident occurred is the largest sports facility in Zhuhai. It was built in 1998 and was used to film football scenes for Stephen Chow's 1999 film Shaolin Soccer. The center's management issued a notice announcing that the center was closed indefinitely.

Details

