Direct lightning strike kills football player in Peru

Several football players collapse as lightning strikes during match in Peru

A football player was killed when a flash of lightning struck him during a match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca in Peru.

The incident occurred when the players were leaving the field due to bad weather.

Thirty-nine-year-old defender Hugo de la Cruz Mesa died on the spot. Four other players were hospitalized, one of them remains in serious condition, Peruvian agency Andina said.

