Russian ballistic missiles strike landmark bridge near Odessa

Incidents

Russia struck one of the key supply routes for the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the bridge across the Dnieper estuary near Odessa. The strike on the bridge came as a warning to Ukraine's allies — Romania and Moldova.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, CC BY 4.0

"This is a warning not even to Ukraine, but to Moldova and Romania that service all these port destinations. This is a very serious violation of logistics for the AFU," military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said.

The bridge was used as the main supply route for Western weapons. The weapons would be delivered to the Odessa region before being distributed throughout Ukraine.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea and eight Kh-59/69 guided air missiles over the Black Sea. Ukrainian air defense systems managed to intercept only two guided missiles.

This is not the first attack on the bridge. Russia struck the bridge six months ago, but the bridge is strong, it was built in Soviet times.

