Video shows drone debris crashing down on busy motorway in Russia

Incidents

In Zheleznogorsk, the Kursk region of Russia, fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed and exploded on a busy ringway. The incident was captured on video.

The footage that was posted on Gaza Telegram channel shows the drone debris falling just several meters from passing cars and exploding, sending smaller debris flying around.

It appears that the drivers of the cars that were traveling on the road during the moment of the incident did not panic and continued driving.

Air defense systems shot down eight Ukrainian UAVs over the region on the afternoon of October 28, Kursk Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

In the Voronezh region, Ukrainian UAVs attacked two distillery plants on October 28. Two people were hurt and several buildings were damaged in the ensuing fire.

Details

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458.

