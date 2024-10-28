The IDF destroyed a giant strategic Hezbollah tunnel in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon on October 26.
The tunnel was destroyed in a powerful explosion with the use of as much as 400 tons of explosives. The blast triggered an earthquake warning in the north of the country.
The tunnel took about 15 years to build. It is about 1.5 kilometres long. Hezbollah members used the tunnel to store equipment, long-term survival equipment, and a large amount of ammunition there.
