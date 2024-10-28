Israel's attack on Iran shows Tel Aviv can do whatever it wants

Israel deprives Iran of strategic defence ability

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Iran was left without all long-range anti-aircraft missile batteries as a result of the air strike that Israel conducted on the night of October 26.

Photo: Mehr News Agency by Мохаммадреза Аббаси, CC BY 4.0

Iran was deprived of the strategic defence ability, the IDF said. Restoring the lost potential may take several years.

According to Galei Tzahal Radio, all long-range anti-aircraft missile batteries were obliterated. Iran had two such batteries — a Russian S-300 and another advanced model of Iranian manufacture. Early warning radars were also destroyed. Sources in the national security system indicated that Iran only had batteries of domestically produced short-range systems left. Air defense batteries in Tehran and Western Iran were hit in the Israeli attack most.

Iran has more than 2,000 long-range ballistic missiles at its disposal. The IDF attack caused damage to Iran's capabilities to produce new missiles, whereas the existing arsenal was left intact. The drone industry survived as well.

According to Israel, Tehran could have launched about 200 ballistic missiles right in the midst of the Israeli attack. The IDF had a plan for such a development, but the Iranians chose not to respond immediately.

This means that Iran is taking a balanced approach to preparing a response. In this regard, Israel is busy preparing for a retaliatory strike as well. The United States may play a more significant role in defence and interceptions. Several THAAD anti-missile batteries and three AEGIS ships are deployed in Israel already.

Khamenei: Israel will feel Iran power

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised that the Iranian people would make Israel feel their power and capabilities.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian noted that Iran was not seeking war with Israel. Yet, Iran is ready to defend its land and respond to aggression, Pezeshkian added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said that Israel, with the support of Western countries, was trying to provoke a regional conflict. The politician called on Middle Eastern countries not to get involved in this game.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked Iran not to respond to Israeli attacks.

"I have a clear message to Iran: one should not constantly provoke escalation by showing a massive response. Then there will be an opportunity for a peaceful development in the Middle East," the German Chanellor said.

The politician drew attention to the fact that Israel tried to minimize losses among the civilian population during the attack. This, Scholz believes, makes it possible to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

On the night of October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a massive airstrike on Iran in response to the October 1 missile attack.

The US announced that Israel struck air defense systems around Iran's key energy facilities. In the event of another strike, Tehran will suffer major economic losses, since key energy facilities would not be protected from IDF strikes, The New York Times wrote.

When preparing for the retaliatory strike from Israel, the Iranian authorities ordered the armed forces to be ready for war. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the military to develop several plans to respond to Israeli attacks. It was clear from his orders that Iran would respond to Israeli strikes on Iranian oil, nuclear facilities and energy infrastructure.

Satellite images confirmed that Israel struck Iran's solid fuel production facilities in Parchin. Israel also struck a sensitive missile production facility in Hujir.

