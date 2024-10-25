Video shows moment of stabbing attack at supermarket in St. Petersburg

A knife-wielding customer went on a rampage at Okey Hypermarket in St. Petersburg, injuring several people. The store was closed; the police are working at the scene.

The customer who committed the attack shouted about his hatred towards people.

The man was only named as Yuri A. He is 44 years old and he lives in a building near the hypermarket.

Customers often saw him in an inadequate state near the hypermarket. On October 25, he came to the store to buy strong alcohol. The man may have used drugs before the attack. At first he started throwing bottles of champagne at people, but then pulled out a knife and started stabbing people on his way. Customers managed to knock him down. One of the customers hit the attacker with a ladder, while the other one rammed his shopping cart at him.