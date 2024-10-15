World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian soldiers identify US fighter killed in Stryker APC in Kursk region

US fighter killed in Russia's Kursk region identified
Incidents

Military correspondent Boris Rozhin said that the Russian military established the fact of the appearance of US servicemen in the Kursk region of Russia. Information about one of them — a soldier who was part of the crew of a Stryker armoured personnel carrier — was found on social media. The Stryker vehicle was obliterated in an attack conducted by Russian marines of the Black Sea Fleet.

US fighter killed in Russia's Kursk region identified
Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий Владимирович, CC BY-SA 4.0

The crew of the armoured vehicle was annihilated in the fighting, but the personnel carrier itself survived. The Russian military repaired the vehicle and put it back to service. It is now used by the Russian Armed Forces.

The Russian soldiers also obtained Western weapons from the killed paratroopers: AR, FN SCAR, CZ BREN 2 and night vision devices. Inside the vehicle, they found a list of the American crew of eight people, war correspondent Boris Rozhin said.

One of the fighters from the list had an Instagram account (a social network banned in Russia; it belongs to Meta, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). The man was identified as Brandon Sanchez. He joined the ranks of the US Army in 2013 as a cook.

"Due to the shortage of personnel, Ukraine has allowed foreigners to hold officer positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It appears that we can see the first documentary confirmation of that," Boris Rozhin said.

Foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in positions to motivate Ukrainian soldiers, since many of them do not understand why they should go to fight.

"They are not fighting. They rather help them raise their spirits," an instructor of the Leningrad regiment with call sign Beton said.

Details

The Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles derived from the Canadian LAV III. Stryker vehicles are produced by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-C) for the United States Army in a plant in London, Ontario. It has four-wheel drive (8×4) and can be switched to all-wheel drive (8×8). The Stryker was conceived as a family of vehicles forming the backbone of a new medium-weight brigade combat team (BCT) that was to strike a balance between armored brigade combat teams (heavy armor) and infantry brigade combat teams. The service launched the Interim Armored Vehicle competition, and in 2000, the service selected the LAV III proposed by GDLS and General Motors Defense. The service named this family of vehicles the "Stryker".

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Over 1,500 Ukrainian fighters encircles in Russia's Kursk region
Hotspots and Incidents
Over 1,500 Ukrainian fighters encircles in Russia's Kursk region
US Navy was watching Russia's aircraft carrier in Mediterranean Sea
World
US Navy was watching Russia's aircraft carrier in Mediterranean Sea Видео 
Popular
Odessa air defenses unable to intercept hundred of Iskander ballistic missiles a month

The Russian Aerospace Forces interrupted active ship traffic in Odessa ports. Ballistic missile strikes on the Odessa port infrastructure take place almost every day since October 6

Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day
Woman dies after having all her 32 teeth removed at dental clinic in Moscow
Woman goes to dental clinic to remove all her 32 teeth to put in implants and dies
Ukraine slams Jared Leto for his wish to perform in Moscow and Kyiv
Upgraded double-decker Aurora train to run between Moscow and St. Petersburg
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day Lyuba Lulko Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation Dmitry Plotnikov Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
China holds major war games to practice complete blockade of Taiwan
Pop MMA fighter Nabi Nabiev faces seven years in prison for assaulting another pop fighter
Russia to outlaw use of animals for circus shows
Russia to outlaw use of animals for circus shows
Last materials
Man drifts for 67 days in rubber boat with bodies of his two relatives
Noкер Korea blows up roads connecting the two Koreas
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day
MMA fighter faces up to seven years in prison for assaulting another fighter
Jared Leto 'insults Ukraine' by saying he wants conflict to end
China launches large-scale exercises near Taiwan
Legendary Aurora train returns to travel between Moscow and St. Petersburg
Woman dies after having all her 32 teeth removed at dental clinic in Moscow
Russia considers banning use of animals for circus shows
Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.