Chinese truck causes deadly accident as it plows into car on busy highway near Moscow

Incidents

Three people were killed in a terrible car accident that took place near Serpukhov, Moscow Region.

The accident took place on the M2 highway at 12:20 on the bridge over the Oka River.

A dashcam video shows a truck literally plowing into other cars at full speed and dragging them for tens of meters.

According to most recent information, the accident happened due to brake failure of the Chinese Howo truck. The truck was loaded with gravel.

The truck driver, 45-year-old Vladimir T. from the Krasnodar Territory was killed. The truck is new, it was acquired in 2022.

Drivers often complain about the poor braking system of this brand. In their specialised forums they often post about brake hoses ruptures, worn-out pads, etc.

