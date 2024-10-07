Ukrainian drones strike Crimea's largest oil company. Over 300 evacuated amid huge fire

On the night of Monday, October 7, a powerful fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Feodosia, Crimea. Traffic on some streets was blocked. Residents heard several powerful explosions.

Photo: kaareif.livejournal.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

The Russian Defence Ministry said that it was combat drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that struck the area. Reportedly, the drones attacked the sea oil terminal in Feodosia.

Adviser to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov said that no one was hurt. Emergency services are working on the scene.

The authorities of Feodosia decided to evacuate as many as 300 people from the area where the fire started.

The authorities also declared a man-made emergency in Feodosia. Access of people and transport to the emergency zone was limited, officials said.

JSC Marine Oil Terminal is located in Feodosia on Geologicheskaya Street. According to the Crimean government, this is the largest company in the republic for the transportation, storage and transshipment of oil and petroleum products. The volume of the company's tank farm amounts to 258,000 cubic meters. As of 2023, the company's revenues amounted to 911.19 million rubles (the losses were evaluated at 200.66 million rubles).

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 12 drones over the territory of Crimea on October 6-7 overnight.

On October 4, fires were reported at oil depots near the cities of Perm and Voronezh.