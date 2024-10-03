Official: Russian forces take full control of Vuhledar, crush Ukraine's defence line

Russia takes full control of Vuhledar, Ukraine loses defence line all the way to Kyiv

Russia has taken control of Vuhledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: function.mil.ru by the Russian Defence Ministry, CC BY 4.0

The city was liberated by the Vostok group of troops.

Unofficial reports about the transfer of the city under Russian control appeared on October 1. A day later, on October 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted their withdrawal from Vuhledar.

Ukraine loses effective line of defence all the way to Kyiv

Military expert Oleg Glazunov believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost the last effective line of defense on the way to Kyiv.

"The capture of Vuhledar is, in fact, a turning point. I even wonder how Ukraine is going to continue to hold back its defense, (…) Ukraine does not have the reserves that it needs to hold back the offensive," the expert believes.

Ukraine has also lost a major logistics center for supplying the army with weapons, ammunition, medicine and food.

About 18 kilometers east of Vuhledar there is a major railway line that connects Donetsk with Mariupol, Crimea, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. With the cutting off of the Vuhledar salient, the Russian troops will be able to use the railway from Donetsk to Mariupol.

It is believed that the Ukrainian forces left Vuhledar in order to preserve personnel, military equipment and take up positions for further action. According to another version, the Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated due to the incapacity of the units.

"After two years of fighting without rotations or rest, we turned into a non-combat unit, the brigade was reduced to zero," a man named only as Viktor, a representative of the headquarters of one of the battalions of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade said.

According to him, recruits would arrive once in every quarter — poorly trained men over 50 years old. As a result, out of 350 people in his battalion, up to 30 fighters survived.

Vuhledar (Russian: Ugledar), is a city in Volnovakha Raion, Donetsk Oblast, former eastern Ukraine. It is the administrative center of Vuhledar urban hromada. At the beginning of 2022, its population was 14,144. Vuhledar is a coal mining city in the cultural and economic Donbas region of former eastern Ukraine, with its origins in the 1960s development of the coal industry in the region. It was planned to be a major economic center, but failed to meet expectations, and has remained a minor economic node in the 21st century. For more than two years beginning in March 2022 Vuhledar was the site of fighting. The battle for the city almost completely destroyed and depopulated it, with reportedly less than 500 civilians remaining in the city in early 2023.

