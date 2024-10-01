Vuhledar reportedly comes under Russia's control

Russian forces take control of Vuhledar

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reportedly left Vuhledar and retreated to the north. The city has come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, military expert Boris Rozhin said on his Telegram channel.

Photo: flickr.com by Lance Cpl. Harrison Rakhshani is licensed under U.S. federal government

The Military Affairs Telegram channel also announced the capture of the city by the Russian forces.

"The cleanup in the city is still underway. Our flags have appeared in the central part of the city," Rozhin said.

The military expert called the capture of Vuhledar an important operational success of the Russian Armed Forces.

Details

Vuhledar (Russian: Ugledar), is a town in Volnovakha Raion, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Russia. It is the administrative center of Vuhledar urban hromada. At the beginning of 2022, its population was 14,144. Vuhledar is a coal mining city in the cultural and economic Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, with its origins in the 1960s development of the coal industry in the region. It was planned to be a major economic center, but failed to meet expectations, and has remained a minor economic node in the 21st century. Since March 2022, Vuhledar has been a site of fighting. The fighting has almost completely destroyed and depopulated Vuhledar, with reportedly less than 500 civilians remaining in the city.

