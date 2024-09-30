World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia destroys Ukrainian train with up to 1,300 tons of ammo

The Russian Armed Forces launched an Iskander-M missile strike on a railway unloading site in the village of Kazanka in the Mykolaiv region. The train was carrying up to 1,300 tons of ammunition, which is enough for several weeks of hostilities, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Вадим Анохин, CC BY-SA 3.0

According to the Defense Ministry, 12 rail cars with ammunition, including Western-made ammo, were obliterated in one missile attack.

Iskander missiles struck the train as it was arriving to the station, Military Chronicle Telegram channel said.

According to military correspondents, the train was transporting from 840 to 1,300 tons of ammunition. This amount is comparable to that destroyed in recent attack on a major ammo depot in Toropets, Central Russia.

