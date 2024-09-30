Russian woman falls to her death into underground passage in Georgia

Woman falls to her death into underground passage while singing song during night walk

A Russian tourist was killed after falling into an underground passage while walking in the center of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. The young woman and her friend were walking while singing the song "The Last Time" and filming each other on their phones.

The tourist, named as Arina Glazunova, tripped during the walk and fell into the underground passage which she did not notice. The woman died from her injuries. It was said that she suffered a basal skull fracture.

A makeshift memorial was set up on the site of her death. The woman was 27.

Details