A Russian tourist was killed after falling into an underground passage while walking in the center of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. The young woman and her friend were walking while singing the song "The Last Time" and filming each other on their phones.
The tourist, named as Arina Glazunova, tripped during the walk and fell into the underground passage which she did not notice. The woman died from her injuries. It was said that she suffered a basal skull fracture.
A makeshift memorial was set up on the site of her death. The woman was 27.
Tbilisi is the capital and largest city of Georgia, lying on the banks of the Kura River with around 1.2 million inhabitants, which is about a third of the country's population. Tbilisi was founded in the fifth century AD by Vakhtang I of Iberia, and since then has served as the capital of various Georgian kingdoms and republics. Between 1801 and 1917, then part of the Russian Empire, Tiflis was the seat of the Caucasus Viceroyalty, governing both the northern and the southern parts of the Caucasus.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
On Monday, September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation with a speech to commemorate the Day of Reunification of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson Regions with Russia