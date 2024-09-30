World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian woman falls to her death into underground passage in Georgia

Woman falls to her death into underground passage while singing song during night walk
Incidents

A Russian tourist was killed after falling into an underground passage while walking in the center of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. The young woman and her friend were walking while singing the song "The Last Time" and filming each other on their phones.

The tourist, named as Arina Glazunova, tripped during the walk and fell into the underground passage which she did not notice. The woman died from her injuries. It was said that she suffered a basal skull fracture.

A makeshift memorial was set up on the site of her death. The woman was 27.

Details

class="mw-empty-elt"> 
Tbilisi is the capital and largest city of Georgia, lying on the banks of the Kura River with around 1.2 million inhabitants, which is about a third of the country's population. Tbilisi was founded in the fifth century AD by Vakhtang I of Iberia, and since then has served as the capital of various Georgian kingdoms and republics. Between 1801 and 1917, then part of the Russian Empire, Tiflis was the seat of the Caucasus Viceroyalty, governing both the northern and the southern parts of the Caucasus.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Three planes with Russian passengers on board receive warnings of destruction
Hotspots and Incidents
Three planes with Russian passengers on board receive warnings of destruction
Trump speaks of dead Ukraine, morally destroys ravenous Zelensky
Americas
Trump speaks of dead Ukraine, morally destroys ravenous Zelensky Видео 
Popular
The Russian Federation is the historical homeland of the Donbass – Putin

On Monday, September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation with a speech to commemorate the Day of Reunification of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson Regions with Russia

Putin addresses the nation: 'The truth is on our side'
Soviet skier suggests dropping 'some serious bomb' on London
Soviet skier: One should drop serious bomb on London for Russian athletes to return
China-Brazil peace plan for Ukraine based on their national inte Lyuba Lulko Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov Uragan MLRS: Formidable weapon with its strengths and weaknesses Dmitry Plotnikov
Last materials
Passenger bus inferno in Southern Russia: Bus driver burns alive
Soviet skier suggests dropping 'some serious bomb' on London
Putin addresses the nation: 'The truth is on our side'
China-Brazil peace plan for Ukraine based on their national inte
Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy
China loses state-of-the-art nuclear submarine to pay the price for progress
Three planes with Russian passengers on board receive warnings of destruction
Russia outraged about absurd school scandal in Uzbekistan
Uragan MLRS: Formidable weapon with its strengths and weaknesses
Trump speaks of dead Ukraine, morally destroys ravenous Zelensky
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.