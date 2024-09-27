World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Three Russian passenger airplanes receive warnings of destruction

Three Russian passenger airlines received warnings about the threat of destruction.

On the afternoon of September 26, the crews of at least three passenger airplanes received alarm signals while flying over the south of Russia.

Unidentified individuals transmitted the following messages in English:

"You are approaching a restricted area, leave the airspace or you will be destroyed," Aviatorschina Telegram channel reports.

According to the source, pilots of a Boeing 737 flying from St. Petersburg to Vladikavkaz were first to receive the message as they were preparing the airplane for landing. Then the warning was received by a Sukhoi Superjet SSJ 100 flying from Ufa to Mineralnye Vody. Pilots of a Boeing 777 on the Moscow-Antalya flight received a similar message as well.

All three airliners landed safely at their destination airfields. Law enforcement agencies were notified of the incident.

