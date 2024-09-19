Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's main center of special radio communications

The Russian Armed Forces struck the main center of special radio communications of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The attack was conducted with the use of tactical aviation, drones, missile and artillery troops.
The Russian army also struck critically important objects of the airfield infrastructure of Ukraine, concentrations of manpower and military equipment of the AFU in 142 districts.
On September 15, the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) said that Russia's mass production of Iskander missiles and aerial gliding bombs was a big problem for the AFU on the battlefield.
Budanov also said that reports about the transfer of ammunition from the DPRK to Russia were another "serious headache" for Ukraine's defense.
"I can say directly: the fact that they supply ballistic missiles there is unpleasant for us, but these are not the volumes. As for ammunition, this is critically [dangerous]," the head of Ukrainian intelligence said.
