World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hundreds of Hezbollah members' pagers explode at a time in Lebanon

Israel causes hundreds of Hezbollah pagers to explode in Lebanon
Incidents

Hundreds of Hezbollah members were injured when pagers they used to communicate with each other exploded in Lebanon.

Hezbollah pager explosion

A spokesman for the group told Reuters that the explosion of the pagers was the "biggest security breach" the group had suffered in nearly a year of war with Israel.

More than 2,800 people were hurt and eight were killed in a wave of pager explosion throughout Lebanon. One of the victims was a girl. 

According to local residents interviewed by Reuters, explosions continued for half an hour after first detonations.

Click here to see videos of the aftermath of pager explosions in Lebanon. WARNING: The videos are extremely graphic! Watch at your own discretion.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that a large number of people with various injuries were being admitted to hospitals and called on all citizens with wireless communication devices to stay away from them, Mayadeen reports.

Later, Iran's Mehr news agency said that Iran's Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, was injured in the detonation of a pager.

Hezbollah members rely heavily on pagers to avoid Israeli interception of their communications, military analyst Elijah Manye told Al Jazeera. He also suggested that the devices that exploded could have been hacked before being distributed to the group.

According to Iran's Mehr news agency, it was a "massive cyberattack" that Israel conducted in Lebanon and Syria.

Details

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and paramilitary group, led since 1992 by its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah's paramilitary wing is the Jihad Council, and its political wing is the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party in the Lebanese Parliament. Its armed strength was assessed to be equivalent to that of a medium-sized army in 2016

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Tragic death of two Russian reconnaissance officers heralds major changes at Defence Ministry

Goodwin and Ernest served in the 87th separate rifle regiment of the Southern Military District where they were engaged in UAV reconnaissance

Tragic death of two Russian reconnaissance officers triggers scandal at Defence Ministry
Putin signs decree to increase manpower of Russian Army
Putin increases personnel of Russian Armed Forces
Kazakhstan President to German Chancellor Scholz: Russia is invincible
Ukraine shells apartment buildings and parking lots in Belgorod
Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov The Media, the Full Truth and Western Fascism Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russia annihilates Sweden's SAAB AEW&C instructors in missile strike on Poltava Dmitry Plotnikov
Teenager with hammer attacks peers at school in Chelyabinsk
Teenager with hammer attacks peers at school in Chelyabinsk
Last materials
Ukrainsk comes under Russia's control
Israel causes hundreds of Hezbollah pagers to explode in Lebanon
Tragic death of two Russian reconnaissance officers triggers scandal at Defence Ministry
Kazakhstan President Tokayev to Olaf Scholz: Russia is invincible militarily
Putin signs decree to increase manpower of Russian Army
Ukraine shells Belgorod from Czech Vampire MLRS systems
Teenager brings hammer to school, attacks peers and teachers
Zelensky ready to invite Russian side for second peace summit on Ukraine in November
Russian Deputy Defence Minister: Special military operation takes new dimension
NATO hawks hear what Putin says and back off
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.