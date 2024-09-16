World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine shells apartment buildings and parking lots in Belgorod

Ukraine shells Belgorod from Czech Vampire MLRS systems
In the morning of September 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Belgorod again from Czech Vampire MLRS.

According to preliminary reports, eight civilians were injured. One of the victims is in critical condition, others suffered injuries of medium severity.

Windows and balconies were damaged in 21 multi-story apartment buildings. Roofs and facades of 4 private houses were also damaged. A gas pipeline was damaged.

In the village of Dubovoye near Belgorod, apartment buildings, private houses and cars were damaged.

Details

Belgorod Oblast is a federal subject (an oblast) of Russia. Its administrative center is the city of Belgorod. As of 2021, the population is 1,540,486.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
