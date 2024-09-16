Teenager with hammer attacks peers at school in Chelyabinsk

Teenager brings hammer to school, attacks peers and teachers

A 13-year-old schoolboy attacked his classmates in Chelyabinsk. On Monday, September 16, the teenager, wielding a hammer, entered the classroom and started beating his peers randomly.

Photo: Telegram-канал Baza

The teen boy brought the hammer to Chelyabinsk School No. 68 in his backpack. He attacked other students and teachers during the first class.

It was also reported that the teen boy had a knife and a

Several schoolchildren received medical assistance on the spot. One girl was hospitalized. She remains in intensive care in serious condition.

The attacker was neutralized and handed over to the police. He was then taken to a psychiatric clinic.

The mother of one of the students shared details about the attack. According to her, the parents were not initially told what had happened.

The teacher sent a voice message saying that the children were sent home due to problems with water supplies at school.

Four people were injured as a result of the attack at School No. 68. The Ministry of Health confirmed the information.

The attacker tried to commit suicide in the school bathroom, but did not have time to do it as he was found there by Russian Guard officers who arrived at the scene.

The teenager attended a school psychologist, he was a loner and no one in the class was friends with him, SHOT Telegram channel said.

Details

Chelyabinsk is the administrative center and largest city of Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia. It is the seventh-largest city in Russia, with a population of over 1.1 million people, and the second-largest city in the Ural Federal District, after Yekaterinburg. Chelyabinsk is located to the East behind the South part of the Ural Mountains and runs along the Miass River.

