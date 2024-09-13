Russian Deputy Defence Minister: Special operation in Ukraine has changed idea of modern warfare

Russian Deputy Defence Minister: Special military operation takes new dimension

Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Russia's Deputy Defence Minister, said that after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kursk region of Russia, the special military operation acquired a "new dimension".

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

Ukraine has thus ceased to be a victim in the eyes of the West, since it invaded the territory of the Russian Federation, the official said. Kyiv will no longer be able to use this image in the international arena, he noted.

"The aggression of the AFU against the civilian population of Russia has finally debunked this lie," he said.

Fomin also noted that the ultimate goal of the "Ukraine project", which is an instrument of the collective West, is "to inflict maximum damage on Russia." Thus, it is possible that NATO is making plans to send troops to Ukraine in order to try to force Russia to negotiate on the "Kyiv formula". The implementation of such plans, Fomin pointed out, is a dangerous game and could lead to a direct military clash between nuclear powers.

The special military operation in Ukraine has completely changed the idea of ​​modern warfare, Fomin also said.

"A few years ago, it was difficult to imagine the current scale of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and other unmanned systems, the role of reconnaissance, communications, electronic warfare and suppression systems," Alexander Fomin said.

In particular, it is counter-battery warfare that has acquired a "new dimension" against the backdrop of the process to revise the role of tanks in a modern conflict. It became clear that the advertised and supposedly highly tactical and technical Western weapons systems "burn perfectly on the battlefield without any chance of recovery."

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine invaded the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region on August 6. By the evening of the next day, a state of emergency was introduced in the region, which was later given federal status.

According to available data as of September 11, the Ukrainian troops were driven out of the settlements of Snagost, Apanasovka, Korenevo, Kulbaki, Martynovka and Nechayev. Gordeyevka and 10th Oktyabr. The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, specified that about ten settlements had been liberated. The Russian Defense Ministry later announced the liberation of ten settlements in the Kursk region.