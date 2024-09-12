World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Unidentified individuals shoot at private jet in Russia's Arctic region

In the Murmansk region, a private light aircraft was fired upon, after unidentified individuals mistook it for a drone. Bullets pierced the wing and headlights of the aircraft.

Photo: Foundation for Defense of Democracies is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International

Prior to the incident, the authorities of the Arctic region implemented flight restrictions at local airports against the backdrop of the attack by Ukrainian drones. However, the restrictions had been lifted by the time when the aircraft was fired upon.

On Wednesday, September 11, two light-sport aircraft took off from an airfield near the city of Apatity one after another at 16:31 and 16:34 Moscow time. They were heading to Arkhangelsk. The first to take off was a BRM Aero Bristell aircraft, whereas the second one was a Czech ATEC 321 Faeta NG. The pilots of the two aircraft had filed flight plans, so dispatchers and other authorized persons should have been aware of their departure.

However, five minutes after takeoff, the first plane reported that something had happened to the second one and sent a distress signal (MAYDAY). As it turned out, the aircraft was shot at from the ground.

The crew of the shot aircraft decided to return. Having requested a change in the flight plan, the Bristell plane made a safe landing at the airport of departure 15 minutes later. The other plane landed at Apatity airport. No one was injured.

It remains unknown who shot at the plane.

Due to the threat of drone attacks, flight restrictions were introduced in the Murmansk region last Wednesday, September 11. The airport in Apatity was temporarily closed later. On Thursday, September 12, both airports restricted flight operations again due to the threat of drone attacks.

In the Murmansk region, a private light aircraft was fired upon, after unidentified individuals mistook it for a drone. Bullets pierced the wing and headlights of the aircraft

