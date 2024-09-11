Russian forces kick off large-scale offensive, liberate dozen villages in Kursk region

Russian forces go on large-scale offensive to push Ukrainian fighters out of Kursk region

The Russian Armed Forces have launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region, Mash Telegram channel said.

Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий Владимирович, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Russian troops entered the village of Gordeyevka from the settlements of Korenevo, Kulbaki, Martynovka and Nechayev. They took Gordeyevka under control in about 90 minutes.

According to the channel, the Russian troops have been on an advance in the areas of the villages of Apanasovka and Martynovka.

The Russian Defence Ministry has released no official comment on the matter yet.

At the same time, War Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel said that the Tula 106th Airborne Division, the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, as well as fighters of the Crimean landing force were participating in the operation.

According to military correspondents, Russian soldiers drove Ukrainian fighters out of almost a dozen villages in just a few hours.

As a result of the successful actions of the Russian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian troops may find themselves encircled in the area of ​​the village of Krasnooktyabrsky. The AFU command has to decide whether to transfer reserves from another direction to hold the positions in the Korenevsky district or withdraw troops in order to avoid encirclement and further losses.

A similarly situation has developed for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the village of Viktorovka.

Details

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458. Kursk Oblast is bordered by Bryansk Oblast to the north-west (border length: 120 km (75 mi)), Oryol Oblast to the north (325 km (202 mi)), Lipetsk Oblast to the north-east (65 km (40 mi)), Voronezh Oblast to the east (145 km (90 mi)), Belgorod Oblast to the south (335 km (208 mi)), and Sumy Oblast of Ukraine to the west (245 km (152 mi)).

