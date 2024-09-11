Ukraine launches S-200 missile to strike gas pipeline in Central Russia

Ukrainian S-200 missile intercepted over gas pipeline in Central Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired a missile from an S-200 anti-aircraft missile system at Russia, Mash Telegram channel reports.

Photo: phmsa.dot.gov by PHMSA, PDM

The missile was intercepted in the skies over the Tula region in Central Russia. It is believed that the missile was supposed to strike the infrastructure of the Tula-Shostka-Kyiv gas pipeline.

The pipeline runs from Tula, Russia, to Shostka, Ukraine, to Kyiv, Ukraine.

According to the channel, the missile crashed near the gas pipeline. No damage was reported, no one was hurt either.

On September 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Murmansk region in Russia's Arctic. Two UAVs were shot down in the skies over the region in the first half of the day. One of the drones was flying from Norway.

Details

The NPO Almaz S-200 Angara/Vega/Dubna, NATO reporting name SA-5 Gammon (initially Tallinn), is a long-range, high-altitude surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed by the Soviet Union in the 1960s to defend large areas from high-altitude bombers or other targets. In Soviet service, these systems were deployed primarily on the battalion level, with six launchers and a fire control radar. The S-200 can be linked to other longer-range radar systems.

